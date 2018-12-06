Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Battle Reportedly Happens in Episode 3

There’s a battle brewing between the living and the dead when Game of Thrones returns for Season 8 in April, but fans of the HBO series might not get too deep into the final season before that battle takes place.

Speaking at a fan convention in Hungary recently Vladmir Furdik, who plays The Night King, may have let slip that the epic battle will take place not at the end of the season, but in the middle — third episode, to be exact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the third episode of the last season, there is a battle that the creators intended to be a historic moment in television,” Furdik said. “Almost the full episode will be about the battle, it will take about one hour.”

Furdik’s comments were reported by the Hungarian site SorozatWiki, though Mashable had a native Hungarian speaker confirm the quote’s translation — these aren’t details you want to get wrong, not when it comes to Game of Thrones!

That the battle is coming has never been a surprise. The White Walkers have been gaining on Westeros incrementally over the course of the series, so a showdown was always coming. It’s just long been thought that that final battle would truly be final as in the final episode of the series. Now that it seems that is not the case, it leaves a lot about Game of Thrones up in the air, especially the throne itself. That is, assuming there is one.

Finn Jones, who played Loras Tyrell on the HBO series, has theorized that there won’t actually be an Iron Throne left to sit on.

“I basically don’t think there’ll be a throne anymore, and I don’t think there’ll be like a centralized seat of power, and I think power will be given back to the individual kingdoms, so more like a democratic rule,” Jones explained. “I think that is probably a bit too utopian for Game of Thrones and what eventually will happen is everyone will die,” he says.

No one knows exactly who will die by the time the series ends, but one Game of Thrones actor seems to like his chances.

“It was a surprise,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, said in an interview. “God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no. The Lannister kids made it to the end.”

Coster-Waldau dropped some additional vague teases about the show’s final season.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” Coster-Waldau said. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

Are you excited for the final season of Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments!