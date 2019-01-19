‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Trailer Released

Get ready for your newest look at Game of Thrones‘ final season.

Ahead of tonight’s premiere of True Detective, HBO debuted a new teaser for Thrones’ eighth season, which premieres on April 14th. The teaser features the most significant look at the season yet, after a brief bit of footage in HBO’s Golden Globes trailer.

While plot details about the highly-anticipated season are still pretty mum, fans are prepared for a pretty epic batch of episodes — all of which will be longer than a lot of their predecessors.

“Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes. They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure,” director David Nutter shared during a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread.

“I’m completely satisfied with how season 8 ends,” Nutter wrote. “I think that [the showrunners] did a tremendous job, and they took into consideration what the fans want, as well as what is right as far as storytelling is concerned. I guarantee there’s going to be lots of surprises and shocking moments, but it’s really very compelling stuff.”

“It’s a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I’m watching a movie,’” HBO chief Richard Pleplerechoed. “They knew the bar was high. They’ve exceeded the bar. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

And as fans are sure to expect, those longer episodes will probably give fans even more emotional moments.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us,” Kit Harington, who stars in the series as Jon Snow, said in a previous interview. “Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so fucking tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m fucking sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

Game of Thrones‘ final season will debut on April 14th.