‘Game of Thrones’ Fans React to Season 8 Teaser

The first official teaser for Game of Thrones‘ final season dropped today, and it’s safe to say that fans are shook.

HBO released a new teaser for the upcoming eighth season, which showed fire and ice making their way across a map of figurines. While the trailer didn’t show any new footage, it gave fans a pretty thematic idea of the epic final battle that’s to come.

Considering the fervor around Game of Thrones‘ final season (and the things that have already been teased about it), it’s pretty easy to see why fans have been reacting passionately to the new tease. From coming up with fan theories to just expressing pure excitement, Twitter has had quite a response to the teaser. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

What’s Going On?!

#GameOfThrones teaser:



THE WOLF AND THE DRAGON FREEZE AND THE LION IS ON FIRE.



WHAT THE HELL!???#GoTS8 pic.twitter.com/0Qf4P0Bjt9 — Valeria (@valeriasworld23) December 6, 2018

A+ Gif

Me after watching the new #GameOfThrones trailer pic.twitter.com/LCNdFsAJqb — Danika Bernabe (@DanikaDCB) December 7, 2018

Could Happen

● It looks like there is a dragon glass wall being made at the Neck

● Cersei is going Mad

● Wildfire involved

● There will be a fight at the Neck.

● Wolf and Dragon froze but the Lion burned.. what does this mean?



Tease me harder @GameOfThrones #GoTS8 https://t.co/BLX6Su755A — ‎ً (@PO5IT1VE) December 6, 2018

#Hype

The wolf and the lion will be at each other’s throats. We will be at war soon, my friend ??GOT S8 https://t.co/FVnQyvZObz — CareBear ?? (Ana) (@shootflowers_) December 6, 2018

Us Too

I’m trying to analyse this for hints but I’m just getting more and more hype. Roll on season 8. pic.twitter.com/1MpQdq2wiM — Lilly (@Lillyg610) December 6, 2018

OOOH

OOOOOH A NEW WALL WILL BE CREATED?!?! OOOOHH NIGHT KING’S ICE AND DROGON’S DRAGONFIRE WILL CREATE A DRAGONGLASS WALL??!? IF THAT’S THE CASE… WAS DRAGONSTONE A BATTLE GROUND OF ICE AND FIRE BEFOREEE?!?!



DRACARYS MATHAFAKKAAAZZ https://t.co/Srti2owOhg — Δ (@alexbenesisto) December 6, 2018

Get Ready

Me forming theories from the teaser… pic.twitter.com/9Ccm96O7A8 — Ghostwalker (@Ghostwalker_019) December 6, 2018

We Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way