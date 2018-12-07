TV Shows

‘Game of Thrones’ Fans React to Season 8 Teaser

The first official teaser for Game of Thrones’ final season dropped today, and it’s safe to say […]

By

The first official teaser for Game of Thrones‘ final season dropped today, and it’s safe to say that fans are shook.

HBO released a new teaser for the upcoming eighth season, which showed fire and ice making their way across a map of figurines. While the trailer didn’t show any new footage, it gave fans a pretty thematic idea of the epic final battle that’s to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering the fervor around Game of Thrones‘ final season (and the things that have already been teased about it), it’s pretty easy to see why fans have been reacting passionately to the new tease. From coming up with fan theories to just expressing pure excitement, Twitter has had quite a response to the teaser. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

What’s Going On?!

A+ Gif

Could Happen

#Hype

Us Too

OOOH

Get Ready

We Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts