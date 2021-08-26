Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner Shares Throwback Photo to "Happiest of Days" on Set

✖

Game of Thrones came to a close back in the summer of 2019, but its impact — and the star power of its ensemble cast — are continuing to thrive. The HBO series provided star-making turns from a number of its key cast members, and now it looks like one of them is going on a trip down memory lane. Sophie Turner, who portrayed Sansa Stark across the entire series, recently took to Instagram to share a post from co-star Carice Van Houten, who played Melisandre on the series. The post contained an on-set photo of the two actresses — alongside co-stars like Kit Harington and Gwendolyn Christie — with Turner captioning that the photo was of "the happiest of days."

(Photo: Sophie Turner / Instagram)

Ever since Thrones came to a close, Turner has revealed that she still holds the series near and dear to her heart, and misses the experience of being on set.

"I miss everything (about it). I really, deeply, deeply miss it," Turner said in a March 2020 interview. "I miss the costumes. I miss the set. I miss the feeling that I got when I walked onto set in my costume, and that was incredibly empowering. I miss the people. I miss everything. I would go back to it in a heartbeat."

"I haven't put [Sansa] away at all," Turner previously told THR. "It's her resilience and her strength that I'm going to carry with me. I've never felt more empowered as a character than I have with Sansa. I think she'll stay with me for the rest of my life. All my formative years were spent playing Sansa. I think even if I tried, I couldn't shake her off."

And while we probably won't return to the original characters and canon of Game of Thrones anytime soon, HBO has put multiple spinoff series into development, with 2022's House of the Dragon prequel officially greenlit.

"I'd rather not come up with like an arbitrary number — I want three shows or five shows or 10 shows or whatever it is," HBO chief Casey Bloys explained previously said. "I really try to talk to the team about what are the stories we're telling, what are the characters worth highlighting? The number of shows that I want are the number of shows that are good. So I try to let that be our guide as opposed to picking a number and working backwards. If the show is good, that's what we'll do."

What do you think of Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones throwback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!