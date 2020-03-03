Sophie Turner Says She Deeply Misses Game Of Thrones

Ever since the eighth season of Game of Thrones was confirmed to be its last, the cast members spent a lot of their promotional time talking about their love for the series and how much it meant to them personally. Though star Sophie Turner was one of the most vocal about her appreciation for the show, she previously cast doubt on ever returning to Westeros in one interview but time has seemingly changed her mind. Speaking in a new interview with ELLE about what she misses about the show, Turner broke it all down and said she would love to return in some way.

“I miss everything (about it). I really, deeply, deeply miss it,” Turner said. “I miss the costumes. I miss the set. I miss the feeling that I got when I walked onto set in my costume, and that was incredibly empowering. I miss the people. I miss everything. I would go back to it in a heartbeat.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last year Turner opened up about her time on the series, saying she had “left the character behind” but detailed the impact that playing the role had on her personally.

“I haven’t put her away at all,” Turner told THR. “It’s her resilience and her strength that I’m going to carry with me. I’ve never felt more empowered as a character than I have with Sansa. I think she’ll stay with me for the rest of my life. All my formative years were spent playing Sansa. I think even if I tried, I couldn’t shake her off.”

Despite Turner’s eagerness to return to the series if she were able, HBO has no plans to do a sequel series to its Emmy winning show nor will it pursue spin-offs of the characters from that series. That said, the premium cable network is developing a prequel series titled House of the Dragon based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The show will be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik will direct the pilot along with additional episodes in the show’s first season.

The series is still in its early stages, but HBO programming chief Casey Bloys revealed that his “best guess” for the series debuting would be 2022. This will surely come as good news to audiences, as we had to say goodbye to the original HBO adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series of stories last year, as well as learning that another prequel series, which filmed a pilot, wouldn’t be moving forward at the network.