Game of Thrones Star Left “Confused” By the Series Finale

For the first half of Game of Thrones on HBO, Charles Dance played a major role in the War of the Seven Kingdoms as Tywin Lannister, the mastermind and patriarch of his house who manipulated many events to work out in his favor. After serving as the Hand to the Mad King, he was instrumental in his downfall then married his daughter to the usurper, putting his family in the prime position to take over everything at the right moment.

But then Tywin’s own ambition and disdain for his son Tyrion proved to be his downfall, as the youngest Lannister shot his father with a crossbow while he was using the restroom. It was an unceremonious end to a glorious campaign, so it should go without saying that Dance was invested in how everything all turned out in the final season of Game of Thrones.

And unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he was very happy with the events of Season 8.

Dance spoke about the final season while appearing on Good Morning Britain and revealed his thoughts on the matter, explaining that he was left “confused” by the time the credits rolled.

“I have watched as much as I can because there are characters like Daenerys, her character, my character, we never met at all, so we would only meet at press junkets and things,” Dance said. “I wanted to know what was happening to these characters. It got to the very end and I thought, ‘Hmm… OK.’”

Dance added, “There’s little Arya going off on a cruise somewhere, poor Jon’s gone back up North beyond the wall and then there is Tyrion, and all the people left alive are sat around the table. So well, what are we going to do now? Shall we have a cup of tea or something? I thought, ‘Ah, I don’t know’.”

The actor is not alone in his disappointment of the final season, but that’s not to say the journey wasn’t worth it. And it goes to show that he’s not lending credence to the campaigns conducted by disgruntled fans who feel slighted that they were so invested in the series, only to not enjoy the ending.

Of course, there are lots of criticisms to those fans, who aren’t expressing gratitude for the fact that such a series ever existed, but instead feel entitled to a different version from what they received.

For the rest of the fans, the entire series of Game of Thrones can be relived now on HBO’s streaming services.

