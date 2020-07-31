Game of Thrones Voted as Best Show of the 21st Century by Fans

✖

Game of Thrones came to an end last year and despite many fans hating the ending, the show's final season went on to win Best Drama at the Emmy Awards last year. Turns out, the Emmy voters aren't the only people who still have a lot of love for the HBO series. According to a new poll from Digital Spy, about 3,000 people cast their votes for their favorite series of the 21st Century, and Game of Thrones came out on top. This isn't too surprising considering the show was pretty amazing overall, despite its flaws.

Game of Thrones came in first place and was followed by Stranger Things, Doctor Who, Sherlock, Breaking Bad, The Great British Bake Off, Killing Eve, Gavin & Stacey, Line of Duty, and finally Chernobyl. Digital Spy got a quote from Richard Brake, who played the Night King in the show’s fourth and fifth seasons:

"Honestly, I'm just incredibly honoured: A) that that happened, and B) I'm just so grateful to have been a part of that,” Brake shared. "It just felt like a really special, special show in the history of storytelling. So I was incredibly grateful that I got to not only be a part of it, but I got to be the baddest badass on it as well."

Since the show's ending, Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has been supportive of the way David Benioff and D.B. Weiss concluded their version of the fantasy saga, reminding fans of the differences between the prose and television mediums.

“I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget,” Martin wrote in a blog post. “They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done… and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them."

Martin also made headlines this week when a deadline the author set for himself to have The Winds of Winter finished passed. Last May, Martin wrote on his blog that he would have The Winds of Winter in his hands when the 2020 World Science Fiction Convention kicked off in New Zealand. Well, that convention began this week on July 29th. It may be virtual this year, but the convention is still happening, and The Winds of Winter is nowhere to be found.

