A Lot of Fans Think the Finale of Game of Thrones Sucked

The final episode of Game of Thrones has finally arrived, and no one should be surprised that […]

The final episode of Game of Thrones has finally arrived, and no one should be surprised that viewers have had a lot of feelings about how it all went down. But after last weeks episode, it seems like HBO TV put themselves behind the 8 Ball, and there was no way they’d get out of this without a bunch of angry fans. And, of course, the Internet does not disappoint, even when Game of Thrones does…

Fans are freaking out about the Game of Thrones finale, after eight seasons and more than 70 episodes, people have a lot of feelings about what happened. After all, Daenerys Targaryen was murdered, Jon Snow was exiled, and people are still wondering which green-eyed bastard Arya Stark is destined to murder!

Needless to say, there are a lot of questions; valid or not, the people are still reacting to what they saw.

So despite the (mostly) happy ending in Westeros, many fans are still upset by what happened in the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones. So much so that many of them are declaring that the episode actually sucked.

It’s a strange turn, one that will probably get a few media pundits stating “oh how the mighty have fallen” without even the slightest hint of irony.

But still, even though we might be saying “Not Today” to the God of Death, the bill must always be paid. Here’s what some angry fans are saying about the final episode of Game of Thrones.

It hasn’t always been like this…

Silver linings!

The WHOLE series?

Does she, though?

The REAL Game of Thrones…

We’ll always have Dragon Wings

Shame. Shame. Shame.

LET US HAVE THIS ONE THING

What, no swords?!

And then there’s this guy…

