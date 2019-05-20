A Lot of Fans Think the Finale of Game of Thrones Sucked

The final episode of Game of Thrones has finally arrived, and no one should be surprised that viewers have had a lot of feelings about how it all went down. But after last weeks episode, it seems like HBO TV put themselves behind the 8 Ball, and there was no way they’d get out of this without a bunch of angry fans. And, of course, the Internet does not disappoint, even when Game of Thrones does…

Fans are freaking out about the Game of Thrones finale, after eight seasons and more than 70 episodes, people have a lot of feelings about what happened. After all, Daenerys Targaryen was murdered, Jon Snow was exiled, and people are still wondering which green-eyed bastard Arya Stark is destined to murder!

Needless to say, there are a lot of questions; valid or not, the people are still reacting to what they saw.

So despite the (mostly) happy ending in Westeros, many fans are still upset by what happened in the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones. So much so that many of them are declaring that the episode actually sucked.

It’s a strange turn, one that will probably get a few media pundits stating “oh how the mighty have fallen” without even the slightest hint of irony.

But still, even though we might be saying “Not Today” to the God of Death, the bill must always be paid. Here’s what some angry fans are saying about the final episode of Game of Thrones.

It hasn’t always been like this…

Unpopular Opinion: Game of Thrones has always been complex, which is why I loved it in the first place. Characters have always had complicated motivations and behavior. But this season, we see them being oversimplified. For me, that’s the reason why this season sucked the most. — Leynard (@alcoranleynard) May 12, 2019

Silver linings!

Yes the episode sucked ! But can we all take a moment to appreciate EMILIA CLARKE !!! My god ! The way she portrayed Danny’s emotions was MIND BLOWING ! And she did that by looking at a green screen!! What an actor! Give her an emmy already!!!! #GameOfThrones #EmiliaClarke pic.twitter.com/JJoiLbxB7D — N (@namitha995) May 14, 2019

The WHOLE series?

Game of Thrones ending sucked. Ruined the whole series. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) May 20, 2019

Does she, though?

The REAL Game of Thrones…

Everyone’s response to GoT – including mine! – is “man that sucked so much but I’m really glad we had the community who watched it together”



They really made it so that Game of Thrones was the friends we made along the way — Jake Nazar (@ATVS_JakeNazar) May 20, 2019

We’ll always have Dragon Wings

That whole thing sucked but this visual was cool as hell. Game of Thrones cinematography and visuals never let us down. pic.twitter.com/Sp695JCai5 — Julia Dunsmore (@mildcard11) May 20, 2019

Shame. Shame. Shame.

LET US HAVE THIS ONE THING

How I feel knowing so many people are hating on tonight’s #gameofthrones. For those of you complaining that it sucked/it wasn’t up to your hype: let other people enjoy it, don’t ruin it for them because you didn’t get what you wanted. pic.twitter.com/aoBuUdgDAM — GameGuyGrover (@gameguygrover) May 20, 2019

What, no swords?!

Game of Thrones ended without a single epic sword fight LOL. Season sucked so bad i’m thinking of rebranding to something star wars…oh wait, they ruined that too. Lord of the Coins anyone???? — Crypto is Coming ⚡️ (@cryptoiscomin) May 20, 2019

And then there’s this guy…