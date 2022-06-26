Game of Thrones Star Open to Returning as Brienne of Tarth

HBO's Game of Thrones may have ended in 2019, but there are still stories within that world to tell, and Gwendoline Christie is open to returning to tell them. Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth, told Screen Rant she would "always be happy" to revisit the character, though she's also pleased with where her career is leading her now as well.

"It's so funny, isn't it? Because I will genuinely always be so unbelievably grateful for the opportunity to play Brienne of Tarth," Christie said. "I love the character so much and it came about at a point in my life — it's something that had never happened before, which is that I read a character that truly spoke to me and spoke about some of my experiences and experiences of my friends that felt like they weren't being explored on television or in mainstream media. And what I love now is that these opportunities, like with my project Wednesday with Tim Burton, being afforded the opportunity to be given these parts like Jan Stevens, that feel that they ignite you. And I loved Brienne so much. I also as an actor really wanted the opportunity to do different things. And so, Jan Stevens is glorious, I think I would always be happy to revisit Brienne, but we will have to see. We will have to see. I really love moving forward. And I hope to continue to work on what I do and be as good as I can possibly be. And for those around me."

While Christie would be happy to reprise her Game of Thrones character, there are some Game of Thrones stars have been open about being done, including Daenerys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke. Clarke told the BBC that she's not interested in coming back as the character, though she did confirm that Jon Snow actor Kit Harrington had told her about the in-development Jon Snow series. News on that series was announced earlier this month. The final season of Game of Thrones saw Jon Snow learning his true identity as Aegon Targaryen, the true heir to the Iron Throne. However, after killing Daenerys to keep her from power, he ended up living a life of exile. The series is believed to focus on what happened after these events.

There has been no word yet on who will be involved on the creative team of this new series, nor which other characters may return. Tormund Giantsbane, the close Wilding ally of Jon and one of the most beloved characters amongst fans, was with Snow at the conclusion of the series. It would make sense for him to return in some capacity. Other surviving characters include Sansa and Arya Stark, Jon's adopted sisters, the former of which was dubbed ruler of the North.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones earlier this month. "But we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."