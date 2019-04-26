Game of Thrones Theory Says Bran Will Become a White Walker

Winter is here, the Night King is coming, the Army of the Dead has risen, and it seems like all hell is about to break loose on Game of Thrones. The White Walkers have finally arrived at Winterfell, and despite the gathering of nearly all of the fan-favorite characters on the series, it seems like they won’t be able to stop the dead from marching south.

But there is hope with the Three-Eyed Raven, and Bran Stark might be the one person who can save all of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. He’ll just have to die to do it, and luckily, he’ll be hanging out with the perfect person to kill him: Theon Greyjoy.

A fan theory suggests that Theon will be the one to save the day and could end up being the Prince Who Was Promised, to an extent. He won’t get the glory, there might not even be songs written about him. But after all of his mistakes over the course of the series, it would be a fitting end for Game of Thrones.

Check out the Reddit theory below, detailing how Bran is vital to the downfall of the Army of the Dead and how Theon could play a major role in the lore:

Bran still has a major role to play in the war to come. He’s acting as bait for the White Walker’s arrival in Winterfell, staying in the weirwoods in hopes of drawing out the Night King while the bulk of the forces take on the Army of the Dead at Winterfell. It’s a gambit, but one that might prove successful if the Three-Eyed Raven can take control of the wights and end the Long Night before it even begins.

We don’t exactly expect this theory to go down this way, but it could inform Bran’s role and how Theon can continue to make a difference in Westeros despite all of his mistakes.

We’ll see if Bran takes down the Night King in the war for Winterfell when the final season of Game of Thrones continues this Sunday on HBO.

