Gargoyles Star on Board With Revival

Disney+ has been live for two weeks and once again, Gargoyles is alive and well. The classic animated show from Greg Weisman and team has taken fans right back to the middle of the 1990s, with many of them taking to social media to lobby Disney for a continuation of the show. Now, Gargoyles voice actor Marina Sirtis has revealed she’d be on board with a continuation of the series, should it get to that point.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Sirtis — who voices the villainous Demona on the legendary animated show — said she’d love to return if Disney would have her. She did mention, however, she didn’t think Disney would cast her if they chose to go the live-action route some fans are hoping for.

Yes but if it’s live action, I won’t be in it due to my age. 😢 https://t.co/HZDwkjdXaT — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) November 26, 2019

Sirtis isn’t the first Gargoyles star to say they’d want to come back. Earlier this fall, legendary voice actor Keith David told us he’d love for nothing more than to revisit his character Goliath in a reboot or relaunch of sorts. “You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning… I’ve always wondered why they stopped it in the first place,” David said

The actor added. “[We’ve wondered] why we haven’t come back to a reboot,” the actor said. “I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath. You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I’ve always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath.”

If you’re hoping to see Disney take notice of the growing Gargoyles fanbase thanks to its availability on Disney+, fans are using the #KeepBingingGargoyles hashtag throughout all of social media. Gargoyles is now streaming on Disney+.

