Gen V Finale Sets Up The Boys Season 4 in a Major Way

Through seven episodes of The Boys: Gen V, not a single episode managed to include a post-credits scene. Now the standard in superhero cinema, Prime Video didn't leave fans hanging. At the conclusion of the show's Season One finale, it included a mid-credits scene setting up the future of The Boys Universe, especially the upcoming season 4 of The Boys. Spoilers ahead for the Gen V Season One finale! Proceed with caution, unless you don't mind spoilers for Gen V.

Gen V Finale Post-Credits Scene Explained

It wouldn't be a spin-off of The Boys without an appearance by the a member of the eponymous group. While last week's episode got close by featuring the return of Grace Mallory, the mid-credits scene features The Boy himself, Billy Butcher. With The Woods emptied of supes, Butcher (Karl Urban) can be seen doing some recon work on the abandoned lair.

The scene itself ties back into Gen V Episode Seven, suggesting it was Butcher on the other end of Mallory's phone call when she met up with Indira Shetty regarding the virus. Even if it wasn't, it stands to reason Butcher caught wind of The Woods and decided to raid it in hopes of getting his hands on the supe-killing virus.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video. The Boys Season Four has yet to set a release date.