ComicBook Nation: Best Halloween Movies & Loki Season 2 Episode 4 Reactions

The crew talks Loki Season 2 Episode 4's shock ending, Deadpool 3 updates, Gen V's big reveal about The Boys. and the best Halloween movies to watch - starting with Five Nights at Freddy's!

The ComicBook Nation Crew is Reeling from that massive twist in Loki Season 2 Episode 4, and share their Favorite movies to watch during Halloween! There are also some juicy new Deadpool 3 updates from director Shawn Levy, a recap of Gen V's penultimate episode twists, reactions to Marvel's bold new take on Ultimate Spider-Man, and a review of the new scary(?) movie, Five Nights at Freddy's!

Five Nights at Freddy's Review

(Photo: Blumhouse)

In her 2.5 (out of 5) star review of Five Nights at Freddy's, Megan Peters said the following:

Since the release of Five Nights at Freddy's nearly a decade ago, the franchise has become a giant with horror lovers. This means expectations for its movie adaptation were high, and sadly, Five Nights at Freddy's did not meet them. The film's sanitized scares strips the franchise of its legendary tension. When paired with its muddled story, the only thing that kept Five Nights at Freddy's afloat for me was its filmography and Easter eggs. Even with its flaws, the film will likely impress young fans who've yet to develop a tolerance for horror. But, as for older fans, well – they will have no problem surviving their visit to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

(Photo: Producer Pete)

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!