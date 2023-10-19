Gen V Renewed For Season 2 By Amazon Prime Video

Amazon's The Boys spinoff Gen V has been renewed for Season 2 according to the latest reports.

The official Gen V Season 2 announcement comes as Season 1 of the show approaches its final 3 episodes, which will stream on Prime Video on 10/20, 10/27, and 11/3, respectively.

"Expanding the universe of 'The Boys' with a series as bold as 'Gen V' has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony," Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement. "From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew 'Gen V' would push the boundaries. Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped 'Gen V' become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries. 'Gen V' is Prime Video's most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we're excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from 'Gen V' to our customers."

Indeed, Gen V has been every bit the equal of the main Boys series when it comes to generating shock-and-awe hype with its extremely adult look at the lives of "real-world" superheroes – or in the case of the spinoff, young adults studying to become the next generation of Vought Corporation-sponsored superheroes. The series may get eyeballs for 'can't believe they did that' moments of extremity, but the young cast of actors, the intrigue of the core mystery, and some big twists in the story have kept viewers coming back, and helped build overall hype for the show. With Gen V now getting a second season, Amazon has a bonafide The Boys Universe (and content block) taking shape.

"We couldn't be happier to make a second season of 'Gen V,'" showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke also said in separate statement. "These are characters and stories we've grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you've come to expect from the show."

That last part already has us shuddering.

What Is Gen V About?

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series.

Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes-preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations ... literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it's clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories? Gen V Season 1 includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Gen V also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from The Boys. Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

