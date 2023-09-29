Gen V Now Streaming: Prime Video Drops The Boys Spinoff Early

Prime Video's spinoff of The Boys, Gen V, has officially premiered on the streaming service. Though Prime Video had the Gen V premiere date as Friday, September 29th for some time, the streaming service always drops their shows a few hours early on the Thursday before, as a result you can watch the first three episodes of Gen V right now on the platform. As of this writing Gen V is already a major hit with the critics, curranty sitting at 96% approval rating and "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, on par with seasons 2 and 3 of The Boys itself and well above The Boys season 1. Enough reading about it, you can stream Gen V RIGHT NOW!

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg.

Gen V release time

The first three episodes of Gen V are available right now, hours ahead of the announced premiere date. There are eight episodes in total for Gen V season 1, with a new one premiering weekly until the season finale on Friday, November 3. As Prime Video subscribers know though, new shows on the streaming platform actually premiere at 8 PM ET the Thursday night before, so Gen V episode 4 will premiere at 8 PM ET on Thursday, October 5.

Who's is in the Gen V Cast?

The cast for Gen V was previously confirmed by Prime Video but only recently did the streaming service confirm the characters for each performer as well. Gen V's cast includes Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Marie Moreau, an 18-year-old superhero with the ability to control and weaponize her own blood; Chance Perdomo (After We Fell) as Andre Anderson, who has magnetic powers ; Lizze Broadway (Ghosted) as Emma Meyer aka Little Cricket; Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters) as Cate Dunlap; London Thor and Derek Luh, who both play, Jordan Li, a student who can change between male and female forms; plus, Asa Germann as Sam, a troubled supe; and Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan aka Golden Boy. A few different characters from The Boys that will appear in the show including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

Gen V will likely not be the last series to spin out of the events of The Boys, as Prime Video is considering even more potential stories that they can tell.

"I will say this: Eric [Kripke] has had a vision for what this all leads to for years now, and we've been in an ongoing conversation about what comes next," Amazon and MGM Studios, Vernon Sanders previously told EW. "So, it's probably premature to talk about that beyond saying we believe in Eric, and if Eric is interested in continuing the story, we'll be the first ones in line to really work with him on what that is. But right now we're super focused on Gen V and an amazing season 4 of The Boys, which I think is going to blow fans away."