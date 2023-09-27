The Boys Spinoff Gen V Debuts With Rare Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video has a hit on its hands. Keeping up with all three seasons of The Boys, the R-rated spinoff Gen V is also garnering stellar reviews. The review embargo for the series lifted on Wednesday and so far, no critics have rated the show “Rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes. That means as of this writing, Gen V is rocking a perfect 100-percent Fresh rating on the review aggregator, an increasingly rare site in the Golden Age of streaming. So far 25 reviews have been filed, with each one having an exceptionally positive review of the series.

Most critics applaud the series for both its commitment to the series it’s based on, yet setting itself far enough apart so that it can be its own thing. Though it’s very much in line with the tone of The Boys, Gen V‘s vibe slightly alters in that is a collegiate coming-of-age tale. The third season of The Boys also debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect score and now, a year later, it’s Certified Fresh with a 98-percent Fresh rating.

“There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity,” The Boys creator Eric Kripke previously said of the show. “Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there’s certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There’s Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show.”

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel’s X-Men comics, the series is described as “Hunger Games” at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought’s super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel’s Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought’s Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

The first three episodes of The Boys: Gen V start streaming on Prime Video this Friday. The remaining episodes will be released on the streamer every Friday.