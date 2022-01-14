Netflix has gone ahead and canceled another one of their original series. Gentefied joins Cowboy Bewpop, Julie and the Phantoms, and more on the streaming site’s list of canceled shows. The news comes only two months after Gentefied’s second season dropped. According to Deadline, the latest season of the half-hour Latinx dramedy never made it into Netflix’s Top 10, which probably contributed to the decsion.

The second season of Gentefied followed Erik Morales (JJ Soria) and his cousin Chris’s (Carlos Santos) struggle to keep Pops (Joaquin Cosio) in the country while dealing with new romances, new babies, estranged fathers, and more. The show also starred Annie Gonzalez, Karrie Martin Lachney, and Julissa Calderon. Cast additions includd Melinna Bobadilla, Manuel Uriza, Ivana Rojas, and Clarissa Thibeaux. The series was executive produced by Marvin Lemus, Linda Yvette Chávez, Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez of MACRO, America Ferrera of Take Fountain, Aaliyah Williams, Kim Roth, and Teri Weinberg of Yellow Brick Road.

Many people have taken to social media to react to the cancelation:

“Noooooooooooo, #Gentefied was so so so good. Just a quality of storytelling our community rarely gets and a look at Latinx LA that doesn’t ever show up on tv. I’m devastated. Someone #SaveGentefied,” @karlitaliliana wrote on Twitter.

“I’m still mad! Like what else are we supposed to do?! Make great shows about Latine by Latine, great performances, genuinely funny, interesting POV?? Like if Gentefied isn’t it, what is one Mexican girl to do?!,” @sierraornelas posted.

“It is such a bummer that Gentefied won’t get to continue on… This project will always hold a special place in my heart. The 2 seasons on Netflix tell a wonderfully complete story about family, and I highly recommend watching if you haven’t yet. For Pop,” Gentefied’s music supervisor @garrettforreal wrote.

According to Variety, Chávez and Lemus both have more projects in the works. Chávez has an overall deal with 20th Television and Lemus is directing and executive producing Hipster Death Rattle for The CW. Ferrera, who directed four episodes of the series, will be helming I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter for Netflix, which was adapted by Gentefied’s Chávez and produced by MACRO.

Are you upset that Netflix has canceled Gentefied? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Gentefied‘s two seasons are streaming on Netflix.