Game of Thrones Prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight Writers' Room Closed Due to Strike

The success of last year's House of the Dragon proved just how effective an expansion of the Game of Thrones franchise could be, but author George R.R. Martin today confirmed that the development of the TV series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has halted in response to the writers' strike. Fans have had a lot of questions about various projects that are being developed in movies and TV, and while some projects have a bit more leeway in how to move forward during the strike, with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms being in such early stages, its development has stagnated completely as it's in the writing stages.

On Martin's official blog, he confirmed, "The writer's room on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has closed for the duration [of the writers' strike]. Ira Parker and his incredible staff of young talents are on the picket lines."

This new prequel will explore the three novellas in the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series, which take place roughly a century before Game of Thrones. These novellas include 1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword," and 2010's "The Mystery Knight." These stories were then collected into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, with the stories following the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen, who are referred to as Dunk and Egg.

While this is understandably disappointing news about this prequel, Martin did confirm the good news that Season 2 of House of the Dragon is able to continue production despite the strike.

Martin explained, "Across the ocean, the second season of House of the Dragon started filming April 11 and will continue in London and Wales. The scripts for the eight S2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began. Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast, and crew... and of course the dragons."

Stay tuned for updates on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, House of the Dragon, and other Game of Thrones projects.

