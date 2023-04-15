George R.R. Martin Teases Even More Game of Thrones Spinoffs Are Still Happening

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin says HBO is still working on more spinoffs. On Wednesday, during Warner Bros. Discovery's Max presentation, the company announced it would continue to explore the history of Westeros in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a prequel set 100 years before Game of Thrones and based on Martin's trio of Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. The A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms announcement follows the debut of HBO's first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon (now filming its second season), news of a sequel focusing on Jon Snow being in development, and another prequel chronicling Aegon's Conquest being discussed. In a post to his blog (ironically titled "Not a Blog"), Martin says he and HBO aren't stopping there.

"Way back in the summer of 2016, when HBO first started thinking about GAME OF THRONES spinoffs, I pitched them two ideas: the Dance of the Dragons, which in due time became HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… and Dunk & Egg," Martin writes. "That was seven years ago. (I can hardly believe it myself). The lesson there is that development takes time. I see all these stories on the net about other spinoffs being killed or abandoned… no idea where they get this stuff… and it just makes me shake my head. The Nymeria show is still in development. So is the Sea Snake show. Just had a great week on that one, working with writers. And there are others, both live action and animated. How many will get the greenlight like Dunk & Egg? Impossible to say. How long will it take? It depends. No one knows for sure. When I was in grade school, there was a cop show that ended every week with, "There are eight million stories in The Naked City. This has been one of them." And that was only New York City. Westeros and Essos are a lot bigger, with even more stories. We just need time to tell them."

What are the Game of Thrones spinoffs about?

As Martin says, House of the Dragon is about the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war between the Greens (those who support Queen Alicent) and the Black (those who support Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen). The proposed Aegon's Conquest show will detail how Aegon the Conqueror united the Seven Kingdoms under his banner (which we now know was inspired by his vision of A Song of Ice and Fire). Snow will follow Jon Snow after the events of Game of Thrones and is based on no published writing by Martin.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms adapts Tales of Dunk and Egg, Martin's three novellas (The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight) that follow the adventures of "Dunk" (who would become Ser Duncan the Tall, Lord Commander of the Kingsguard) and Egg (the future King Aegon V Targaryen) who traveled together during their youth. The Nymeria show would tell the story of the eponymous warrior-queen who unified Dorne under her family's rule to stand against invaders. The Sea Snake show tells of the life of Corlys Valeryon, who currently appears in House of the Dragon.