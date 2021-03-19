G.I. Joe Destro Premium One:12 Action Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Last year Hasbro launched two 6-inch G.I. Joe Destro figures in their G.I. Joe Classified series - a classic Destro and Pimp Daddy Destro. Those figures are a fantastic throwback '80s G.I. Joe line that include enough upgrades to satisfy 21st century collectors. However, Mezco Toyz as just entered the game with a high-end Destro action figure that comes with all of the bells and whistles.

The G.I. Joe Destro figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $100 with free shipping slated for February (you won't be charged until it ships). That's pricey, but the list of features and accessories below will explain why it's worth the money. Some of the highlights include a briefcase with light-up function (pictured in the gallery), weapons with removable magazines, 3 head portraits, gauntlet missiles, and a highly detailed costume.

The G.I. Joe Destro One:12 Collective Action Figure includes:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

3x head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 6 3/4-inches tall

12x interchangeable hands including:

1x pair of fists (L & R)

2x pairs of posing hands (L & R)

2x pairs of gun holding hands (L & R)

1x pair of briefcase holding hands (L & R)

Costume includes:

Bodysuit with tech enhancements

Necklace with family crest

Gauntlets with missile blasters

Duty belt

Interchange thigh holster

Knee-high combat boots

Accessories include:

1x Cobra-issued briefcase

1x modular sub-machine gun

1x pistol with two (2x) removable magazines

1x rifle with two (2x) removable magazines

1x group of missiles (attaches to gauntlet)

1x missile with blast FX (attaches to gauntlet)

1x One:12 Collective display base with logo

1x One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Despite the price, the One:12 Collective G.I. Joe Destro figure will likely sell out well before its release date, so reserve one while you can. Additional images of the figure are available in the gallery below.

