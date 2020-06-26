New Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Figures Include Pimp Daddy Destro and Cobra Commander

By Sean Fallon

pimp-daddy-destro-figure-top

Hasbro's first ever G.I. Joe Fan First Friday event included several new figures in their Classified Series line, which gives a 21st century upgrade to the classic G.I. Joe toys of the '80s. These upgrades include a 6-inch scale, more articulation, and significantly improved details and accessories. This time around, Cobra Commander and "Profit Director" Destro (aka Pimp Daddy Destro) are the stars of the show. What's more, pre-orders are live. If you want to add them to your collection, here's what you need to know (because knowing is half the battle)...

Profit Director Destro is an official nod to the bizarre and extremely rare 1997 leopard print Destro figure variant that fans dubbed "Pimp Daddy Destro". As you can see from the image above, Destro's outfit is even more outlandish this time around (the burning cash accessory was a nice touch). That figure is a must-have along with Cobra Commander, which looks amazing. Rounding out the Classified Series wave is Gung Ho, Red Ninja, and Arctic Mission Storm Shadow. Pre-orders for all of these figures are available via the links below. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images and details on Coobra Commander and Snake Eyes replica helmet exclusives.

Pre-orders for the previous releases in the G.I. Joe Classified Series are as follows:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Cobra Commander

E8497_GIJ_DIO_CobraCommander__9_Online_300DPI
prevnext

Cobra Commander 2

E8497_GIJ_DIO_CobraCommander_01_Online_300DPI
prevnext

Pimp Daddy / Profit Director Destro

E8860_DIO_GU_CS_ProfitDirectorDestro_00549_Online_300DPI (1)
prevnext

Pimp Daddy / Profit Director Destro 2

E8860_DIO_GU_CS_ProfitDirectorDestro_00577_Online_300DPI
prevnext

Pimp Daddy / Profit Director Destro 3

E8860_DIO_GU_CS_ProfitDirectorDestro_00591_Online_300DPI
prevnext

Gung Ho

E8982_GIJ_DIO_GungHo_18_Online_300DPI (1)
prevnext

Red Ninja

E8983_GIJ_DIO_RedNinja_26_Online_300DPI
prevnext

Arctic Mission Storm Shadow

arctic-mission-storm-shadow
prevnext

Slide 6

gi-joe-helmet-replicas
0comments

In addition to the G.I. Joe Classified Series figures, Hasbro also released '80s-style Cobra Commander and Snake Eyes replica helmets which can be worn for cosplay or displayed with the included Cobra insignia / G.I. Joe logo stands.

Unfortunately, the helmets have been earmarked as GameStop exclusives priced at $119.99. That price is hard to justify when you consider that Hasbro's Marvel Legends helmets, Star Wars Black Series helmets, and Deadpool severed heads are regularly priced between $99.99 and $119.99. Those products include electronic features, while the G.I. Joe helmets have nothing but an adjustable inner padding liner. That having been said, it might be best to wait for GameStop to add those helmets to one of their collectibles sales.

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of