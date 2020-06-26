New Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Figures Include Pimp Daddy Destro and Cobra Commander

Hasbro's first ever G.I. Joe Fan First Friday event included several new figures in their Classified Series line, which gives a 21st century upgrade to the classic G.I. Joe toys of the '80s. These upgrades include a 6-inch scale, more articulation, and significantly improved details and accessories. This time around, Cobra Commander and "Profit Director" Destro (aka Pimp Daddy Destro) are the stars of the show. What's more, pre-orders are live. If you want to add them to your collection, here's what you need to know (because knowing is half the battle)...

Profit Director Destro is an official nod to the bizarre and extremely rare 1997 leopard print Destro figure variant that fans dubbed "Pimp Daddy Destro". As you can see from the image above, Destro's outfit is even more outlandish this time around (the burning cash accessory was a nice touch). That figure is a must-have along with Cobra Commander, which looks amazing. Rounding out the Classified Series wave is Gung Ho, Red Ninja, and Arctic Mission Storm Shadow. Pre-orders for all of these figures are available via the links below. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images and details on Coobra Commander and Snake Eyes replica helmet exclusives.

Pre-orders for the previous releases in the G.I. Joe Classified Series are as follows:

