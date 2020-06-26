New Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Figures Include Pimp Daddy Destro and Cobra Commander
Hasbro's first ever G.I. Joe Fan First Friday event included several new figures in their Classified Series line, which gives a 21st century upgrade to the classic G.I. Joe toys of the '80s. These upgrades include a 6-inch scale, more articulation, and significantly improved details and accessories. This time around, Cobra Commander and "Profit Director" Destro (aka Pimp Daddy Destro) are the stars of the show. What's more, pre-orders are live. If you want to add them to your collection, here's what you need to know (because knowing is half the battle)...
Profit Director Destro is an official nod to the bizarre and extremely rare 1997 leopard print Destro figure variant that fans dubbed "Pimp Daddy Destro". As you can see from the image above, Destro's outfit is even more outlandish this time around (the burning cash accessory was a nice touch). That figure is a must-have along with Cobra Commander, which looks amazing. Rounding out the Classified Series wave is Gung Ho, Red Ninja, and Arctic Mission Storm Shadow. Pre-orders for all of these figures are available via the links below. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images and details on Coobra Commander and Snake Eyes replica helmet exclusives.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Cobra Commander Action Figure - $20.99 - See at Entertainment Earth / Regal Variant - See at Hasbro Pulse (Exclusive)
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Profit Director Destro Action Figure Fan Channel Exclusive - $24.99 - See at Entertainment Earth
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Red Ninja Action Figure - $20.99 - See at Entertainment Earth
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Gung Ho Action Figure - $20.99 - See at Entertainment Earth
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Arctic Mission Storm Shadow - $19.99 - See on Amazon (Exclusive)
Pre-orders for the previous releases in the G.I. Joe Classified Series are as follows:
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Destro - See at Entertainment Earth
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Duke - See at Entertainment Earth
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Scarlett - See at Entertainment Earth
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes (Sold Out / Hasbro Pulse Exclusive) - See on eBay
- Gi.I Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes Standard Release - See at Entertainment Earth
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Roadblock - See at Entertainment Earth
In addition to the G.I. Joe Classified Series figures, Hasbro also released '80s-style Cobra Commander and Snake Eyes replica helmets which can be worn for cosplay or displayed with the included Cobra insignia / G.I. Joe logo stands.
Unfortunately, the helmets have been earmarked as GameStop exclusives priced at $119.99. That price is hard to justify when you consider that Hasbro's Marvel Legends helmets, Star Wars Black Series helmets, and Deadpool severed heads are regularly priced between $99.99 and $119.99. Those products include electronic features, while the G.I. Joe helmets have nothing but an adjustable inner padding liner. That having been said, it might be best to wait for GameStop to add those helmets to one of their collectibles sales.prev
