Girls5Eva Star Teases Season 3 Release Date

There's finally some good news on the Girls5Eva front. The acclaimed musical comedy series aired two seasons on Peacock before the streamer opted not to renew it. The show was then picked up for a third season by Netflix, and fans have been waiting to find out when the new episodes would arrive. Netflix hasn't announced anything official yet, but star Sara Bareilles has opened up about the return of Girls5Eva, and it sounds like the plan is for Season 3 to debut early next year.

While speaking to TheWrap recently, Bareilles stated that Girls5Eva was in the middle of post-production when the actors' strike began earlier this year, which brought a lot of that to a halt. Now that the strike has ended, they're back at work trying to get everything finished up, and early 2024 is the current goal.

"Post-production is well underway," Bareilles confirmed. "I'm going in for my ADR sessions in the next couple weeks, and I know that our creatives are locking the edits and they're working on sound mix and all that stuff. All of that had stopped, so there was a pretty deep interruption of that flow. So we're hoping for early next year, but we don't have an actual date yet."

Bareilles went on to talk about the move from Peacock to Netflix, which was a nice surprise to both fans and those that worked on the show.

"I will always be so grateful to Peacock, they gave us our shot to come to the table at all, and then it's very rare for there to be transferring from network to network with material like this. So I just feel super lucky," she said. "We left Season 2 not knowing what was happening next, and you could really feel the heartbreak.

"We just really love making this show together and we were so relieved to get to come back and do a third season. So my hope is that there are many more seasons. I'll take whatever they'll give me. I love it so much."

For now, Netflix has ordered a third season of Girls5Eva. It remains to be seen if the series will get picked up for any additional seasons.

The first two seasons of Girls5Eva are currently available to stream on Peeacock, but they'll make their way to Netflix alongside the debut of Season 3.