GLOW Star Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Cancelled Netflix Season

These days, it's becoming more and more common for shows to be canceled despite having already been renewed or even completing production on a season. One of the first shows to get the axe during the pandemic was Netflix's GLOW, which had already begun production on its fourth and final season before the news was announced. The show's cast has been very open about the "heartbreaking" turn of events, and Kate Nash (Rhonda) recently took to Twitter to share some photos from the fourth season.

"The glow season ya never saw @netflix. I'm havin a real memory lane moment ok...let me live! 🧜‍♀️," Nash wrote. "Our ropes had never been pinker," she added in the comments. You can check out the post below:

The glow season ya never saw @netflix I’m havin a real memory lane moment ok…let me live! 🧜‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fDilJJXwUy — Kate Nash (@katenash) February 6, 2023

Will There Be a GLOW Movie?

Back in 2020, Alison Brie (Ruth) was asked about the possibility of a GLOW movie, and she compared the process to Community. While the sitcom did have six full seasons, fans of the show have spent years clamoring for a film, which was finally announced last year.

"I certainly think a movie could tie everything up," Brie shared with The Playlist's The Fourth Wall podcast (via Entertainment Weekly). "I'm a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that's gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID. And I'm also part of the Community cast, who's been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I'm saying is don't hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute."

"It's definitely a bummer," she added. "I'm going to miss playing with those incredible women and Marc Maron and Chris Lowell. But you know, we're so lucky. We're lucky that we got to make three, to me, perfect seasons of a show. I love it so much and it will live on Netflix forever. So people can still check it out."

Last year, Brie was promoting her new movie, Spin Me Round, and the topic of GLOW came up while chatting with Decider.

"Me, too," Brie said with a sigh when the interviewer said they were still upset about the cancellation. "It's the great heartbreak of my career. But it will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it – maybe more than anything I've worked on! – and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show." She added, "Yeah, it was surprising! But it was sort of eclipsed by the shock of everything that was happening globally. [Laughs] You know, so in a way, it was almost like it put things in perspective."

Are you still holding out hope for more GLOW? Tell us in the comments!