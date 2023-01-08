Community Movie Gets Surprising Filming Update

It was announced back in September that the long-awaited Community movie would finally be happening and fans of the sitcom could not be more excited. The show began in 2009 and ran for six seasons, and "six seasons and a movie" became a long-running joke among fans. After years of wondering if the movie would happen, Peacock decided to greenlight the project which will see the return of Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. While Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover haven't been officially announced for the movie, they are also expected to return. This week, McHale appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed when the movie begins filming.

"We are, we're making the Community movie in June, so... Thanks for remembering," McHale told Kimmel when asked about the project. The actor wasn't giving much away about the movie, but he jokingly confirmed, "I can say Ken Jeong's gonna be in it."

McHale spoke to The Wrap back in October about getting the cast back together again.

"We announced it. Peacock is paying for it, thank you Peacock. So yeah, it's happening and everybody's back," McHale shared. "I'm going to look a lot older. I'm not kidding, so you know that I'm sarcastic about literally f*cking everything but um, there will be tears," he added. "We did that table read during the pandemic and I cried like a baby afterwards, and I'm not joking." McHale continued, "Everyone thinks that what I say is joking, but it is like being with-it really is like a family reunion but without a-holes. Because you know, you go to a family you, and you're like, 'Ugh, there's that one cousin of mine. Eugh. He smells.'"

Will the Community Movie Include Paintball?

Showrunner Dan Harmon recently confirmed on Six Seasons And A Podcast that the new movie won't include paintball, which was a long-running staple on the series.

"It's a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we're pursuing. For instance, we go, 'Do we really think it'd be a good idea to be a paintball episode?' It's one of the first things to rule out because it's the first thing off the top of your head, and that's an issue with the 'Community' movie concept. We did a lot of episodes where you are joyfully locked into a construct that isn't a traditional sitcom narrative but is rather through the lens of David Fincher or Martin Scorsese. There were a lot of special episodes that were kind of like genre homages. The paintball thing was one of them. We tried to do a bunch more paintballs, and they were all perfectly wonderful things to do, but would anything ever capture the joy of the original paintball episode?"

