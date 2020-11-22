GLOW Star Alison Brie Sheds Doubt on Movie Hopes, Compares Process to Community Movie

The pandemic has caused the premature cancelation of many television shows this year, but nothing stings quite as much as the early end of GLOW. The cast and crew had already begun production on the fourth and final season, but Netflix decided to pull the plug on the series anyway. Many people are advocating for Netflix to allow GLOW to wrap up in a movie. Even Marc Maron spoke out, saying, "Give the showrunners and the cast and the writers the chance to finish the story in a movie, right? Then it’s all fine. That would take the financial pressure off and the writers could play it out, we could shoot it out." In a recent interview with The Playlist's The Fourth Wall podcast (via Entertainment Weekly), GLOW's Alison Brie was asked about the film. While she wants it to happen, she's not exactly hopeful. In fact, she even compared it to the long struggle of trying to get a Community movie made.

"I certainly think a movie could tie everything up," Brie shared. "I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID. And I’m also part of the Community cast, who’s been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute."

"It’s definitely a bummer," she added. "I’m going to miss playing with those incredible women and Marc Maron and Chris Lowell. But you know, we’re so lucky. We’re lucky that we got to make three, to me, perfect seasons of a show. I love it so much and it will live on Netflix forever. So people can still check it out."

When the announcement regarding the cancellation was made, the creator of the series acknowledged that difficult decisions have to be made during the pandemic, but that it was still painful to lose out on that final season.

"COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW,” said series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. “We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again."

The first three seasons of GLOW are streaming on Netflix.