Watch: Snoop Dogg Appears on AEW Dynamite, Hits a Top-Rope Splash

✖

Rapper Snoop Dogg appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite multiple times to help promote the upcoming premiere of The Go-Big Show. Dogg first appeared backstage alongside Private Party as they agreed to sign contracts to make Matt Hardy. He arrived by offering them a bottle of juice, harkening back to his classic song Gin and Juice. And yes, that song is older than both Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

Always read your contract people! @SnoopDogg made sure of that as he was the witness for #PrivateParty

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/AWttqnV6e3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2021

Later in the night Dogg accompanied Cody Rhodes out to ringside as a remixed version of Rhodes' "Kingdom" theme song played over the speakers. Rhodes successfully defeated Matt Sydal, but accidentally hit Serpentico at ringside while the two battled outside the ring. Serpico and Luther attacked the two after the match, but the babyfaces managed to fend them off. Dogg decided to join in on the fun, diving onto Serpentico from the top rope.