Golden Girls Is Coming to Disney+

It has become increasingly clear over the past few years that long-running sitcoms are some of the most valuable properties in the eyes of streaming services. HBO Max paid hundreds of millions of dollars to lock in the exclusive streaming rights to both Friends and The Big Bang Theory, while The Office was the most-streamed property in the entire country last year. These comedies continue to help streamers compete against their rivals, and it appears Disney+ is finally getting in on the action. Later this year, the entire Golden Girls series will be coming to the Disney streamer.

Every episode of The Golden Girls is already streaming on Hulu, which is also owned by Disney, so Disney+ won't have the exclusive streaming rights to it. But Disney+ does have far more subscribers than Hulu. Golden Girls will have a bigger streaming audience than ever before.

During a event to launch the Star international service on Wednesday morning, Disney’s EMEA president Jan Koeppen talked about new additions to the various services. After talking about potential live sports rights, Koeppen revealed that Golden Girls would be making its way to Disney+.

“I’ve been working hard on that. Coming this summer, you will have every season of The Golden Girls, every ever episode,” Koeppen said.

This is the latest comedy move made by Disney streamers, followed by the major deal for Modern Family streaming rights earlier this month. Disney and NBCUniversal reached a deal recently to allow every episode of Modern Family to stream on both Hulu and Peacock.

As Disney+ continues to grow, it won't be surprising to see more popular sitcoms make their way to the streaming service. Shows from ABC or even Fox TV Studios could be seen on Disney+ sooner rather than later. At this point, there's no telling which shows will eventually pop up on the service.

Are you excited for Golden Girls to arrive on Disney+? What other sitcoms would you like to see on the streamer? Let us know in the comments!