Good Omens: Michael Sheen Reveals What He Has in Common With Aziraphale (Exclusive)

Good Omens is coming back for its second season this week after four years, and it will feature the return of David Tennant and Michael Sheen as Crowley and Aziraphale. In honor of the new season, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the duo, and Sheen spoke about collaborating with Neil Gaiman on Aziraphale's next chapter. Of course, Aziraphale owns a bookshop and has a deep love for his collection, so we asked Sheen if he has any special collections of his own.

"Ooh, do I have any collections? Not really," Sheen admitted. "I mean, I am a bit of a hoarder. I do love keeping all kinds of things, but there's no one thing in particular. When I was a kid I used to love Mad Magazines, so I used to have hundreds and hundreds of those and I kept those for a long time. And then I think accidentally they got put out in the rubbish by my parents accidentally. So, I lost all those. But I do have a lot of books. I'm not sure if you'd say it's a collection, but I do love books. And the sadness is that I will never read all the books I already have, let alone a lot of the ones that I'm sure to get in the future. That's sad."

Michael Sheen Talks His Chemistry With David Tennant:

In previous interviews, Sheen has talked about how he got closer to Tennant while doing the press tour for the first season, and they have since collaborated on other projects. During ComicBook.com's recent interview with Sheen, we asked if his growing relationship with Tennant helped bring Aziraphale and Crowley closer in Season 2.

"I think so, yes," Sheen said when asked if his real-life growth with Tennant has made their character bond stronger. "I mean, it certainly felt like that, and I hope that that is the case and that it comes through. But yes, it felt very much like, we as actors, had come to know each other and become closer over time. And so I think that that comes through with the characters as well. Yes, definitely."

"Not at all. No," Sheen added when asked if they were prepared for how big the Aziraphale and Crowley fan base would become. "I mean, no, I don't think either of us had any idea. I mean, Neil started saying that... His instinct for these things, I think, is very good. And he did start talking about, 'You need to be prepared for how people might react to these characters.' But no, nothing could prepare us for how people responded to it."

Good Omens returns on July 28th.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.