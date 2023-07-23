Good Omens Star Reveals She Discovered Neil Gaiman Through Tori Amos (Exclusive)

Good Omens is coming back for its second season this week, and it will feature the return of some fan-favorite actors in addition to a few newcomers. Good Omens first-timers include Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub. We recently spoke to the trio about joining the show, and Conn explained what it was like stepping into an existing role. We also asked them if they were fans of the first season and the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett book it was based on, and Conn shared a hilarious story about how she discovered Gaiman.

"I wasn't. I'm going to say that first," Carr admitted when we asked the trio if they were pre-existing fans. "Because I always get there last and then feel really bad. But yes, I wasn't. I wasn't not. I just sort of didn't really know who Neil Gaiman was or kind of was aware of Terry Pratchett. That was it. So, I hadn't watched the show then did when I got the role and loved it. So, I realized what I had been missing."

"Never too late to be a fan," Sepulveda chimed in. "And it was that... Yeah. I mean, I did know of Neil's work before and stuff, and read some of his books, but I hadn't watched the show. So, then when I got the audition, I binged it. And then when I found out I got the role, I read the book. So, that was my introduction to Good Omens."

That's when Conn chimed in with her own hilarious history. "And sort of similar for me, although, I realized that I actually did have a sort of proxy knowledge of Neil before I'd even come across his books, in that there was a Tori Amos track that was like a breakup song for me. Do you know this story?" Conn began. "Called 'Tear in Your Hand.' And there's a lyric in it where she goes, 'If you need me, me and Neil will be hanging out with the Dream King. Neil said, 'Hi,' by the way.' And I always remember thinking, 'Who's Neil?'"

She continued, "'Who's Neil,' when I was weeping over my boy. And turns out that she was a Neil Gaiman fan and that she wrote that about him. And then a mutual friend was like, 'Oh, well I know Neil Gaiman,' and introduced them and now they're really good mates."

What Is Good Omens Season 2 About?

The second season of Good Omens is expected to follow Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen) living amongst the humans in London's Soho. According to Amazon, things begin to get apocalyptic once again "when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

While Tennant and Sheen will be back for more Good Omens, it was previously confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand aren't returning to play Satan and God. The new season is also expected to feature the return of Jon Hamm as Archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as Archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as Archangel Uriel. There will also be some actors returning in new roles, including Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina.

Good Omens returns on July 28th.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.