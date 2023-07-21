Good Omens Stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant Talk Being Less Nervous About Season 2 (Exclusive)

It's been four years since Good Omens was first released on Prime, and now it's finally returning for a second season. The first season was based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, and while the book never got a sequel, Gaiman is heavily involved with the upcoming addition to the story. In fact, he's teased that the second season is actually a bridge between the first book and his original sequel idea, which means fans could be getting a Season 3. The second season will see the return of David Tennant and Michael Sheen as Crowley and Aziraphale, and ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with the duo. During the interview, we wondered if they were nervous about bringing back such beloved characters for another round.

"Fewer nerves this time than the first time around when we were becoming the embodiment of something that had only existed on the printed page and that was so loved by so many people," Tennant explained. "It felt like there was more to ... We were risking breaking more hearts there."

He continued, "But I guess there's a certain comfort in knowing that Season One was well received and that people seem to like the versions of the characters that we found. But yes, you don't want to then ... Having managed to accrue all this love and goodwill, you want to make sure you don't squander it, for sure."

Sheen added, "And I mean, the engagement with the audience is so strong with this story. You know, having seen the reactions online and the sort of communities that have grown up and how much people care about the story, that's also a dangerous area because people have run with this story and these characters, and so you don't want to ... One hopes that by staying true to the story that we are telling, that that doesn't kind of clash with the stories that people would hope that you're telling. Do you know what I mean? ... Yeah. So there's a little tension in that. But on the whole, I think just really excited for people who this matters to be able to experience it."

What Is Good Omens Season 2 About?

The second season of Good Omens is expected to follow Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen) living amongst the humans in London's Soho. According to Amazon, things begin to get apocalyptic once again "when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

While Tennant and Sheen will be back for more Good Omens, it was previously confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand aren't returning to play Satan and God. The new season is also expected to feature the return of Jon Hamm as Archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as Archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as Archangel Uriel. There will also be some actors returning in new roles, including Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina. Good Omens newcomers include Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Good Omens returns on July 28th.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.