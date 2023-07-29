Good Omens Star David Tennant Addresses Show's Doctor Who Reference (Exclusive)

The second season of Good Omens is now available to watch on Prime, and it continues the story that was originally based on the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Michael Sheen and David Tennant are back as the loveable angel and demon duo, Aziraphale and Crowley. Aziraphale owns a rare bookshop, and he reveals in the new season that he has a copy of the Dr. Who 1965 annual, which followed the First Doctor, who was played by William Hartnell from 1963 to 1966. Of course, Tennant played the Tenth Doctor beginning in 2005. In honor of the Doctor Who nod in Good Omens, ComicBook.com asked Tennant if the reference means his real self exists in the Good Omens universe.

"Oh, my goodness," Tennant replied. "I can feel my brain exploding already," Sheen added. "Well, we know that William Hartnell does, because he's on the cover of the annual, isn't he, that you get at the back of the bookshop?" Tennant asked. "That's right. That's right," Sheen confirmed. "That is a ... But then after that, we could be ... Who knows? Timelines are very complicated things," Tennant shared.

"Well, and then also, it turns out Aziraphale is a Doctor Who fan," Sheen added. "Of course, he is ... Who isn't?" Tennant replied. "I mean, the proper Doctors, though ... He's a fan of the proper Doctors," Sheen joked. After some more thought, Tennant agreed it's "something to think about," and joked, "Answers on a postcard."

David Tennant Talks Doctor Who and Good Omens Returns:

In another recent interview with ComicBook.com, Tennant revealed he was more surprised by his Good Omens return than his upcoming Doctor Who return.

"In some ways there's a precedent for returning to Doctor Who," Tennant explained. "People have done it over the 60 years of the show. I was probably quite surprised that it ended up being the type of return to Doctor Who that it is, but I can't talk too much about that clearly, because that's all still to come."

By comparison, he continues, "Good Omens was never a franchise, as it were. As you say, it was one story that had existed as this beloved novel for so many years. So I suppose it was a surprise that it might go somewhere else. It was not an option to do more. It was never a notion when we first talked about it, so it sort of crept up on us. So it was less of a surprise and more of a slightly slow dawning realization that actually we were going to get to go back and see what happened to Aziraphale and Crowley next. But then when we were back on set, it felt like the most natural thing. Like, of course, you weren't going to leave these characters alone. Of course, there were more stories to tell. And they seemed to lend themselves to it."

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.