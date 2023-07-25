Good Omens Season 2 Surprised David Tennant More Than Doctor Who Return (Exclusive)

David Tennant reprises his role as the demon Crowley in Good Omens Season 2, alongside Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale, which is surprising to fans as well as Tennant himself. Prime Video marketed Good Omens' first season as a limited series and it covered the entirety of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's one and only Good Omens novel. With that in mind, Tennant wasn't expecting to be in Good Omens for multiple seasons. However, he's happy to be back and admits he suspected the possibility of a return after hearing Gaiman talk about his and Pratchett's planned sequel while working on Good Omens Season 1.

"When we first came on board, it was a one-off," Tennant tells ComicBook.com. "There was one novel, and we were going to tell that story. We were very pleased to be doing it, but there was no suggestion then that we would take it further. But I think while we were making Series 1, I was aware that Neil would talk very fondly about ideas that Terry Pratchett and himself had to take that story further. He talks about a possible sequel, which would've gloried in the title -- oh, now let me get this right -- 667, the Neighbor of the Beast, which was a pretty spectacular perspective at that stage of our novel."

But Good Omens isn't the only surprising return for Tennant in 2023. To the delight of Doctor Who fans, Tennant once again played the Doctor in the three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials that will air in November. Of the two, Tennant says the Doctor Who return surprised him less given the show's history.

"In some ways there's a precedent for returning to Doctor Who," Tennant says. "People have done it over the 60 years of the show. I was probably quite surprised that it ended up being the type of return to Doctor Who that it is, but I can't talk too much about that clearly, because that's all still to come."

By comparison, he continues, "Good Omens was never a franchise, as it were. As you say, it was one story that had existed as this beloved novel for so many years. So I suppose it was a surprise that it might go somewhere else. It was not an option to do more. It was never a notion when we first talked about it, so it sort of crept up on us. So it was less of a surprise and more of a slightly slow dawning realization that actually we were going to get to go back and see what happened to Aziraphale and Crowley next. But then when we were back on set, it felt like the most natural thing. Like, of course, you weren't going to leave these characters alone. Of course, there were more stories to tell. And they seemed to lend themselves to it."

Tennant and Sheen star in Good Omens Season 2, which also gives Jon Hamm's archangel Gabriel a more prominent role. The Good Omens TV show is a co-production of Amazon Studios and BBC Studios, written by Neil Gaiman and John Finnemore, and directed by Douglas Mackinnon. The ensemble cast also includes Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, and Shelley Conn. Neil Gaiman is also an executive producer on Good Omens, with Caroline Skinner, Chris Sussman, Rob Wilkins, and Rod Brown. Good Omens Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on July 28th.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.