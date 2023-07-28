How Does Good Omens Set Up Season 3?

The second season of Good Omens was released on Prime today, and it ends on a cliffhanger that's making us extremely anxious for a third season. The show's first season was based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, and while the book never got a sequel, Gaiman is heavily involved with the new addition to the story. In fact, he's teased that the second season is actually a bridge between the first book and his original sequel idea. Here's what happened in the Season 2 finale that makes us think Prime has plans to make a Season 3... Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Throughout the second season, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) are forced to look after Gabriel (Jon Hamm) whose memory has been erased. In the finale, it's revealed that before he lost his memory, Gabriel fell in love with Beelzebub (Shelley Conn), and the angel and demon run off together once he remembers who he is. This leads to Metatron (Derek Jacobi) offering Aziraphale the chance to run things in heaven. He even tells him Crowley can become an angel again if he accepts the deal.

Aziraphale accepts the job before talking things through with Crowley, who doesn't take the news well. The two are at a standstill as Crowley pleads with Aziraphale to run away with him and leave the politics of heaven and hell behind. Sadly, Aziraphale can't understand why Crowley doesn't want to become an angel again, and he refuses to pass up the opportunity to do what he believes will be more good. Crowley gets choked up trying to confess his feelings for Aziraphale and ultimately kisses his friend while trying to get him to change his mind.

While it's incredibly exciting that Aziraphale and Crowley's feelings for each other have finally been confirmed as romantic, the season ends with them parting ways. Since Gaiman has already expressed ideas for a Season 3, we're willing to be that the yet-confirmed season will see Aziraphale running things in heaven. Hopefully, Aziraphale's new job won't last long so fans can finally get the romantic endgame they deserve.

Neil Gaiman on Good Omens Season 3:

"Because the hypothetical season three exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn't feel that we could drive straight from season one into that," Gaiman explained in a recent interview with SFX. "I knew what the stakes were. I knew what the parameters were. I also knew that I had David [Tennant] and Michael [Sheen]. I had the angels from plot number one. I had demons from plot number one. And with anybody that I wanted to bring back, but didn't have room for right now, I did not have to bring them back as themselves."

Good Omens Season 2 is now streaming on Prime.