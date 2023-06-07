Good Omens Season 2 Trailer Released

Prime Video is preparing us for a devilishly good time, because the first trailer for Season 2 of Good Omens has arrived. The trailer for the highly-anticipated second season made its official debut on Wednesday, showcasing the latest adventure for Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen). Good Omens is based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's beloved novel of the same name, and it is poised to take a similar tonal approach to its new story in Season 2.

Gaiman served as showrunner for the first season of Good Omens, fulfilling his and Pratchett's dream of bringing their apocalyptic comedy to television. Gaiman returns as executive producer and co-showrunner on season two, sharing showrunner duties with Douglas Mackinnon, who directed the first season.

What is Good Omens Season 2 about?

Season 2 of Good Omens explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

"The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally," Tennant said in the press release. "As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil's wonderful words once more. It's probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts."

"Taking Good Omens to my home country of Scotland to film a second season is an exciting dream come true for me. And with Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning as Aziraphale and Crowley, we really have an angel and a demon on our side," Mackinnon said.

"It's thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it's thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel," Gaiman added. "I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that's where our angels came from. Terry's not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next."

Season 2 of Good Omens will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, July 28th.