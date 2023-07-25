Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Getting DVD, Digital Release After Paramount+ Removal

Just over a month after Paramount+ announced that not only would Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies not be returning for a second season but it would also be removed form the streaming platform altogether, it was announced that the Grease prequel series is getting a home release on both digital and DVD. On Monday, Paramount Home Entertainment announced that Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is now available on Digital and is also coming to DVD on November 7th. The DVD release will feature more than 30 minutes of special features and is available for pre-order.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies tells the origin story of the infamous 50's girl gang. It's 1954, four years before the original Grease, and the moral panic over juvenile delinquency, sex, drugs, and rock n' roll in Rydell is reaching a fever pitch and the adults are desperate to get control. Enter four outcast teenage girls who band together to become rebels with a cause. Together they'll shake Rydell out of the silent 50's and into the new rock n' roll era.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Creator Annabel Oakes Called the Removal of the Series from Paramount+ "Brutal"

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies creator Annabel Oakes took to her Instagram Stories to share the news and call the decision to remove the show from the platform "brutal." She wrote, "In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere ... The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show."

She added, "People are already sending messages and videos about how much the show meant to them and I absolutely love hearing and seeing them ... The #1 thing we would love is for you to watch the show before it comes down."

Prior to Cancellation, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Stars Were Hopeful for Season 2

Previously, ComicBook.com talked to some of the stars of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and they were hopeful about a potential Season 2.

"I have so many things," Marisa Davila (Jane) said when asked about her hopes for her character. "I've spoken to Annabel [Oakes], our creator, and I'd love to build my sister relationship more with Frenchy. We have those very cute bits and moments throughout the season, but I think ... I am a younger sister. I have an older sister in real life, and the amount of history that we have as sisters, so many sister fights, and so I want that from Frenchy and Jane." She added, "I've been taking tap classes since I got back from Season 1 because it's one of my favorite dance genres, and I've been obsessed with it as a kid, so I've just been brushing up on that, and hinting to the creators that I would like a tap number."

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Season 1 is now available on Digital. DVD goes on sale November 7th.