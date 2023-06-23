Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Cancelled, Will Be Removed From Paramount+

It was announced today that Paramount+ was not only canceling some of their shows but that the programs were being removed from the streaming platform altogether. In addition to Star Trek: Prodigy, which was previously announced to be getting a second season, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is expected to be taken off the streaming site soon. According to Deadline, the studio plans to shop some of their recently canceled shows to other streamers, but it appears the decision was made for "cost-cutting" reasons.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies creator Annabel Oakes took to her Instagram Stories to share the news, and call the decision to remove the show from the platform "brutal." She wrote, "I amIn a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere ... The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show."

She added, "People are already sending messages and videos about how much the show meant to them and I absolutely love hearing and seeing them ... The #1 thing we would love is for you to watch the show before it comes down."

Ari Notartomaso, who played Cynthia in the series, also took to Instagram to comment on the news. They wrote, "I have cried all day knowing that we got to make something that made us and so many people watching feel seen and represented, and, at the same time, that this is yet another show added to the list of diverse casts and sapphic main characters that were pulled after a first season. But it happened, and we're here, and I love you all so much. We may not have more Cynthia, but you'll always have me. (I promise you I'll be auditioning for every little butch they let me till the day I die)."

Previously, ComicBook.com talked to some of the stars of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and they were hopeful about a potential Season 2.

"I have so many things," Marisa Davila (Jane) said when asked about her hopes for her character. "I've spoken to Annabel [Oakes], our creator, and I'd love to build my sister relationship more with Frenchy. We have those very cute bits and moments throughout the season, but I think ... I am a younger sister. I have an older sister in real life, and the amount of history that we have as sisters, so many sister fights, and so I want that from Frenchy and Jane." She added, "I've been taking tap classes since I got back from Season 1 because it's one of my favorite dance genres, and I've been obsessed with it as a kid, so I've just been brushing up on that, and hinting to the creators that I would like a tap number."

