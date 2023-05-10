Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Official Trailer Released by HBO Max

Ahead of the series premiere for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai later this month, HBO Max has debuted the full official trailer for the animated prequel. Set to premiere on Tuesday, May 23 on Max (one of the launch titles for the new streaming service) Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will debut two new episodes of the series every week. The series marks the first real movement in the Gremlins series since 1990's Gremlins 2: The New Batch, ending a drought that many fans have been sitting through for a few decades now. Watch the full trailer for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai below along with the full poster for the series.

Fans of the Gremlins movies will see some things in this trailer that look familiar with a few Easter eggs, and perhaps even an answer to a surprising question. The voice cast for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is a stacked ensemble, including Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio and Gabrielle Nevaeh. Original Gremlins movie star Zach Galligan, who played the role of Billy Peltzer, will also lend his voice to the series as well. Other guest voices that will appear include Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei, and Bowen Yang.

"It was sudden and kind of shocking and amazing and super fun. I happened to get the Mountain Dew commercial and the Secrets of the Mogwai gig the same week," Galligan revealed to ComicBook.com last year at SDCC. "So after 30 years of nothing, you have these two amazing gigs and just a new creative team and a new experience. I can't really say too much about what I'm doing in the show, but it's fun, it's kind of unexpected, it's different, and I think people are really gonna dig it."

Max describes the series as follows: "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo (AJ LoCascio). Voiced by Izaac Wang, Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 "Gremlins" film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh), and together, they encounter-and sometimes battle-colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist named Riley Greene (Matthew Rhys) and his growing army of evil Gremlins."