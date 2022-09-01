MultiVersus Teases Addition of Gizmo From Gremlins

MultiVersus developer Player First Games has teased that Gizmo, the popular character from the 1984 Gremlins, will soon be coming to the popular fighting game. As of last month, Player First Games had already confirmed that MultiVersus would be getting a representative from Gremlins in the form of Stripe, who is the movie's antagonist. Now, it looks like Gizmo could be joining MultiVersus in some capacity as well, although details still aren't specific just yet.

In a brief video shared on social media today, MultiVersus hinted that Gizmo will soon be coming to the game in some capacity. Although Gizmo himself wasn't fully shown off, the video in question slowly zoomed in on a chest that houses the cute creature. Before cutting to the MultiVersus logo at the conclusion of the trailer, Gizmo can be seen popping his hands and head briefly out of the chest. For now, Player First Games hasn't given fans a better idea of what this tease will lead to, but it has said that more details will be shared next Tuesday, September 4th.

We've got a little, fluffy surprise headed your way on Tuesday! #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/83CVuUs0p2 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) September 1, 2022

Based on what we currently know, Stripe is slated to come to MultiVersus at some point during Season 1, which is ongoing right now. Although a specific launch date for the character has yet to be revealed, it seems likely that Player First Games will share more details next Tuesday about Stripe's arrival. And as clearly indicated, we should also be getting a deeper look at Gizmo during this time along with more information about his own involvement in MultiVersus.

For now, MultiVersus as a whole is playable on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The game is free to download and play and is also soon slated to see the arrival of characters like Black Adam, Rick Sanchez, and more in the future.

Does the potential addition of Gizmo to MultiVersus do anything to excite you? And what other characters would you like to see added to the game down the road? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.