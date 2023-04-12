Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Shares New Look at Max Animated Series

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai just gave fans a brand new look at the animated series headed to Max. Today brought a ton of announcements about the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. With Warner Bros. Discovery's previously stated focus on getting things back towards recognizable brands, it was only a matter of time before the Gremlins franchise made its appearance. Secrets of the Mogwai had been in the works for a while. But, it seems like the announcement couldn't have come at a better time for most of the people involved. The animated series will probably reinvigorate some old fans while providing an entry point for younger viewers as they might never have seen any of the movies before.

On Twitter, the brand said, "We're going back to the beginning. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is coming May 23 to Max. #StreamonMax"

How Did Warner Bros. Get Back Familiar Faces For This One?

Comicbook.com managed to speak to Zach Galligan and the rest of the Gremlins cast at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. During our interview, the actor explained how he got the call back into the fold. He's just as surprised to be here as a lot of the fans seem to be.

"It was sudden and kind of shocking and amazing and super fun. I happened to get the Mountain Dew commercial and the Secrets of the Mogwai gig the same week," Galligan remembered last year in San Diego. "So after 30 years of nothing, you have these two amazing gigs and just a new creative team and a new experience. I can't really say too much about what I'm doing in the show, but it's fun, it's kind of unexpected, it's different, and I think people are really gonna dig it."

Here's how Max describes the upcoming series, "A period piece set in 1920s Shanghai, the series reveals how a 10-year-old Sam Wing -- who becomes the future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie -- met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. They strike up a lifelong friendship as Wing attempts to return Gizmo to his family, encountering and sometimes battling colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Meanwhile, the two and street thief Elle are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins."

