Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Releases First Poster

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer has arrived, teasing a Hollywood adventure for Dave Bautista's Drax the Destroyer and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). Hours after the first teaser dropped, Marvel Studios released the first teaser poster for the Disney+ special presentation, showing the aforementioned duo resting along the street, draped in Christmas lights.

Drax can also be seen in a Santa hat as piles of trash are piled in the background. See it for yourself below!

In 1️⃣ month, Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special starts streaming only on @DisneyPlus. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/U4qWq4cKHU — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 25, 2022

What is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special about?

As the teaser shows, the holiday special features Drax and Mantis as they travel to Earth in hopes of effectively kidnapping Kevin Bacon—played by, you guessed it, Kevin Bacon—as a Christmas present for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). Earlier this year, Guardians helmer James Gunn teased the side adventure set between the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," Gunn said during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

The filmmaker has also confirmed the special very much resides in the main MCU continuity, calling it a "complete joy" to work on.

"The Holiday Special was pure joy," Gunn replied. "Vol. 3 was very difficult for a billion reasons, beginning with its size and complexity. It might be my favorite movie but it probably wasn't my favorite shooting experience, other than the love I have for the whole team."

When is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Releasing?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is releasing on November 25th while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters next May. Both of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+.