Halo Season 2 Shocks With Some Major Deaths In Episode 4

Halo Season 2 Episode 4 "Reach" featured one of Halo's most epic battles - and there were some major casualties along the way!

Halo Season 2 Episode 4, "Reach" was going to be a harrowing experience – something every viewer knew going in. Even if you never played through the pivotal "Fall of Reach" campaign in the Halo video games, Season 2 of the Halo TV series has made it clear that the people of Reach would be fighting for their lives against the Covenant.

The episode powerfully depicted how Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), his Spartan Silver Team unit, and the Marines of the USNC stood together against insurmountable odds, and more than a few of those heroes laid down their very lives for the cause.

Who Dies In Halo Season 2 Episode 4 "Reach"?

(Photo: Paramount+)

Lovers Sacrifice – The first big death in the Battle of Reach comes when Master Chief and his new ally, Corporal Perez (Cristina Rodlo), link up with Silver Team member Riz (Natasha Cruz) and former Spartan Louis-036 (Marvin Jones III). The group engages in a furious street fight with the Covenant and take refuge inside an apartment building. The Elites swarm into the building, and in the close-quarters combat, Louis' husband Danilo (Christian Ochoa Lavernia) is killed by enemy fire. Louis being blind he doesn't initially realize that Danilo is gone; when Riz tells Louis what happened, Louis turns himself into a suicide bomber and takes out the Covenant Wraith tank that has the squad pinned down.

(Photo: Paramount)

No Rank For The Dead – Admiral Jacob Keyes (Danny Sapani) leads his soldiers into battle with full awareness that they will not survive. Keyes tries to defy his rank by joining his warriors on the battlefield, but Master Chief won't let him make the sacrifice play when his command is so needed. Keyes begrudgingly moves on to helping a civilian transport escape Reach, but the ship launch is interrupted by a fuel line that never got unhooked. Keyes goes out to fix the issue and ends up surrounded by Covenant Jackals. To save the evacuees, Keyes detaches the fuel line with fuel still pumping and has Perez activate the ship's engines, causing a massive explosion that blows up the dock (and Keyes) and launches the escape ship to safety.

(Photo: Paramount+)

Spartan Down – Master Chief and his fellow Spartans Riz, Vannak (Bentley Kalu), and former Spartan Soren (Bokeem Woodbine) arrive at the docking bay, just as Admiral Keyes is sacrificing himself. The explosion rocks the Spartans, but they don't get a moment to mourn before another squad of Covenant attacks their position – led by the Alpha Elite that Master Chief battled in Season 1. A brutal close-quarters combat battle ensues; Vannak uses a Covenant Needler gun to save Master Chief from the Elite's kill blow; in response, the Alpha Elite (The Arbiter?) yanks a Needler shard out of his own chest and stabs into Vannak, where it explodes, killing the Spartan instantly.

Halo Season 2 releases new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+.