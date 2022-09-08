The Handmaid's Tale Ending at Hulu After 6 Seasons

The Handmaid's Tale is officially coming to an end. The acclaimed series, based on Margaret Atwood's chilling dystopian novel, became an instant hit for Hulu when it first premiered and has gone on to anchor the streaming service's original programming. Its fifth season premieres next week, and Hulu has decided that the upcoming installment will be the second-to-last season for the Emmy-winning series.

It was announced at TIFF on Thursday that The Handmaid's Tale would be returning for a sixth and final season, bringing the story of June and Gilead to a close. Elisabeth Moss has starred in every season of the series, winning two Emmys on four nominations. The fifth season of the series also stars Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

"It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale," creator, showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller said in a statement. "We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point."

"Five years ago, almost to the day, 'The Handmaid's Tale' made history when it became the first show to win an Emmy for a streaming service," added Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. "In the time since, it has been a privilege and pleasure to work with some of the finest creative talent in our industry on this show – a distinct and exceptional group of people who continue to produce the highest quality television that has made and continues to make significant cultural impact. Bruce, Warren, Lizzie and the entire team at MGM have been amazing partners, and we hope fans enjoy these last two seasons."

The fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale premieres on Hulu September 14th.

