New Hanna Season 3 Trailer Revealed by Amazon

The upcoming third season of Hanna on Amazon Prime Video is confirmed to be the final series of episodes, with a new trailer teasing the excitement and adventures that these final episodes will contain. The third season previously earned a trailer earlier this year, but with the confirmation having recently been shared about this being its final outing, this latest trailer gives more glimpses into how the intense experience will be wrapped up. Check out the all-new trailer for the upcoming season below. All episodes of Hanna Season 3 will be debuting on Amazon Prime Video on November 24th.

Season 3 of Hanna continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna (Creed-Miles) is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), and new foes are starting to suspect Hanna’s plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hanna is written by David Farr (The Night Manager), who also serves as Executive Producer. The series is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, Working Title Television, and Amazon Studios. Tom Coan is Executive Producer for NBCUniversal International Studios, with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements serving as Executive Producers, alongside Scott Nemes.

Farr detailed earlier this month the decision for Season 3 to conclude the TV adaptation of the 2011 film.

“That was always the intention, to be honest,” Farr shared with Entertainment Weekly. “If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed ‘the third act.’ I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc.”

He added, “You’ve got the upbringing of the child Hanna, then you’ve got the adolescent Hanna, and then act 3 is the end of her journey. And each of those parts of the journey involves the discovery of different parts of herself emotionally. It also involves huge discoveries in terms of things she didn’t know and things we didn’t know, and that’s true very much this season. So that’s how I’ve always had it planned.”

Season 3 of Hanna drops on Amazon Prime Video on November 24th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below!