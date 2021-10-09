Hanna Season 3 Release Date Announced, First Trailer Revealed

Straight from their New York Comic Con panel, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that season 3 of action-thriller series Hanna will premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, November 24 while also revealing the first official trailer for the new episodes! Stars Esme Creed-Miles, Dermot Mulroney, Mireille Enos, and executive producer Tom Coan appeared on the panel alongside two newcomers to the series, Extraction‘s Adam Bessa and legendary film actor Ray Liotta. The Goodfellas star will play as Gordon Evans, described as a respected former military man and intelligence operative who wields incredible insider power. Evans sees himself as a visionary with a rigid moral code, a true patriot who will do what needs to be done to protect his country. Check out the trailer below!

“The journey is going to be bigger and better than before,” Coan said about the new season. “Everything lives at a much louder volume this year and it’s going to be exciting for audiences to see the next chapter of the story. We had two intentions in making this show-to be more sophisticated and dynamic-and that was the centerpiece on which everything was built … We operated on the principle of trying to make it as exciting as possible.”

According to a press release, season three of Hanna is described as follows:

Hanna continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna (Creed-Miles) is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), and new foes are starting to suspect Hanna’s plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.

“Hanna is really special, I love her very much, if she can reach young women in a way that I would have wanted to be reached … then that’s the best I could hope for,” star Esme Creed-Miles said on the panel to wrap things up.

Hanna is written by David Farr (The Night Manager), who also serves as Executive Producer. The series is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios. Tom Coan is Executive Producer for NBCUniversal International Studios, with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements serving as Executive Producers, alongside Scott Nemes.