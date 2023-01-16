Harley Quinn Wins Best Animated Series at Critics Choice Awards

Harley Quinn has won the award for Best Animated Series at the Critics Choice Awards this year! The DC Universe turned HBO Max animated original series released its highly anticipated third season last year, and it was the best received by fans yet. It was no surprise that following the end of the third season that the animated series would be coming back for a fourth season, and now the future is looking even brighter as Harley Quinn has nabbed a major award under its belt for everything it did in the third season. It was a pretty packed category too.

Competing with the likes of fellow nominees in the category, Bluey, Bob's Burgers, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Undone, Harley Quinn wins a very stacked category. It's yet another major award (including winning ComicBook.com's own Golden Issue Award for Best Animated Series of 2022 as well) for the fan favorite series, and a good sign for what to expect for fans who have yet to jump into it themselves.

Congratulations to #HarleyQuinn for winning Best Animated Series at this year’s #CriticsChoiceAwards! pic.twitter.com/jbwdVzbqLN — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) January 16, 2023

How to Watch Harley Quinn

Now is the perfect time to catch up with Harley Quinn as the fourth season of the series is currently slated to hit HBO Max some time this year. While there has yet to be a concrete release date or window revealed for the new episodes, you can currently catch up with the three available seasons streaming with HBO Max. There's even more of an incentive to check it out soon too as the series will be coming back for a special Valentine's Day entry next month.

Titled the Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, and currently scheduled to release with HBO Max some time this February, this new special will see Harley and Ivy celebrating their first Valentine's Day together. As for what to expect from the third season, HBO Max teases Harley Quinn as such, "After her breakup with the Joker, Harley Quinn (voiced by executive producer Kaley Cuoco) sets out to become Gotham City's greatest villain – with help from Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs."

How do you feel about this Critics Choice Awards win for Harley Quinn? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!