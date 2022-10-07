Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special Announced by HBO Max

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are reuniting for a Valentine's Day special next year. The third season of the adult-animated Harley Quinn concluded earlier this year, as #Harlivy took Gotham City by storm as an official couple. While fans wait for news on a fourth season, HBO Max surprisingly announced Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, set to debut in February 2023. The special will feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine's Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.

The familiar voice cast of Harley Quinn will return for the special, featuring Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others. HBO Max didn't announce if the Valentine's Day special will run for the standard length of a Harley Quinn episode, or be super-sized for the romantic holiday.

I need a new pair of shorts because @hbomax just announced we're getting a VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL!



It's coming out February 2023 and I need to figure out what to WEAR, what to get MY VALENTINE 😍 and what we're going to EAT! pic.twitter.com/zKSIWLMIa6 — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) October 7, 2022

HBO Max officially renewed Harley Quinn for Season 4, ahead of its Season 3 finale on September 15th. Sarah Peters (Workaholics, Master of None, Nathan For You), who has written on the series since Season 1 and currently serves as consulting producer, will be elevated to executive producer and serve as showrunner for Season 4. The Harley Quinn renewal came at a time of great uncertainty at HBO Max, as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has removed and canceled several TV shows and movies from the service for cost-cutting reasons.

"Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show's legion of fans. It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators," said Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation, HBO Max.

"Three seasons down and I can't even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season. But I'm grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out," said Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation.

Executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker added, "We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue. And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning."

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special debuts in February 2023.