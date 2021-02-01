Harley Quinn Fans Find Perfect Joker Clip About Batman

Harley Quinn fans decided to bring back the perfect clip of Joker dressing down Batman. After unmasking his greatest rival, The Clown Prince of Crime had some pointed question about an electric car he reserved from WayneTech. (s/o to @itaintmefoo on Twitter for highlighting this delightful moment) In this moment, Bruce Wayne is being compared to Elon Musk a bit. Instead of any funny observations about his parents dying or anything like that, the Joker just wants to know where his electric sedan is. People obviously got a kick out of it the first time, but all this time inside has led a ton of people to discover the animated series on HBO Max. In fact, if you liked the first two seasons of Harley Quinn, then we have some good news. The show has been greenlit for a third season, and that’s not really a surprise with how popular the program has proved to be with DC Comics fans.

Joker learned Batman’s identity and immediately started asking the real questions. My goat pic.twitter.com/9UekBwUrV3 — 🥷🏾 (@itaintmefoo) January 31, 2021

The creative team of Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern spoke with ComicBook.com about the Season 3 renewal last year. In that conversation, they revealed that they only learned the news two days prior.

"We have to fill out the writing staff. Fortunately, quite a few of the writers that were with us for Seasons 1 and 2 are available still, possibly to their chagrin," Schumacker explained. "But we are going to be looking for new voices for this season because we will have holes to fill, and new points of view that we will be looking for specifically moving forward. I think that's the immediate step is solidifying who our staff is going to be moving forward."

