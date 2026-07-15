Surprising Lanterns Season 2 Update Arrives After DC Rumors Had Fans Terrified for HBO Series

The DCU’s next chapter will be told on the small screen in the HBO series Lanterns, and it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride in terms of fan opinion in the lead-up to its debut. From the amount of green in the show to recent rumors that Hal Jordan is killed early on, there’s been a lot of discussion, and the majority, unfortunately, isn’t all that positive. That’s why it’s refreshing to get a positive update on the series’ second season, which should alleviate some fears.

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A new update from @homeofdcu states that the writers’ room for Lanterns season 2 is now complete, and writing on the sophomore season has now begun. As noted in the report, this doesn’t mean that Lanterns season 2 has received the official green light, but the fact that they are already writing and working on ideas for a second season does bode well, though it will ultimately come down to how well the first season is received. Still, it’s some welcome news, and it shows DC has some faith in the franchise and the show’s potential.

EXCLUSIVE: I hear that the Lanterns Season 2 Writers Room is now complete, and writing has begun!



As previously reported, Christopher Cantwell joins as an executive producer alongside Chris Mundy. pic.twitter.com/jJOtGwJUST — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) July 15, 2026

Lanterns Could Be The Perfect Project To Help DC Bounce Back After Supergirl

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

While I enjoyed Supergirl quite a bit, you can’t argue that the film was a box office disappointment, creating an unexpected bump in the road to the DCU’s momentum. Now is the chance for DC to recapture some of that stride with Lanterns, but the project has had its share of negative discourse as well over the past few months.

Some of the criticisms are easy to disregard, including the supposed lack of green in the show. That was mostly dispelled when the second trailer was released, which showcased more utilization of the Power Ring and a host of constructs. One element that hasn’t been addressed, however, is the role of Hal Jordan, as recent rumors suggest that he dies in the first episode, with a two-timeframe story being told from that point forward. No one is likely to address that rumor either until the show is actually released, so that will continue to sort of loom over the show until the first season is complete.

Even with those criticisms and questions, Lanterns has big potential to not only establish the Green Lanterns as power players in the DCU, but also give the DCU its next well-received project. Kyle Chandler has raved about how good the show is, and even in the trailers, there are already signs that Aaron Pierre is set for a breakout role as John Stewart.

The mix of True Detective and a true science fiction property is also one of the show’s biggest distractions from other superhero projects, and if the team can find that balance and make it all work, Lanterns can not only deliver on its potential but sway some of the doubters of the DCU’s current direction back to center. Peter Safran recently addressed Supergirl’s performance by saying it was disappointing, but that they still had a plan and were sticking to it, and if Lanterns succeeds, that approach will be lauded, especially with the equally promising Clayface and Man of Tomorrow on deck next.

Lanterns releases on HBO on August 16th.

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