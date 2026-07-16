4 Fantasy TV Shows That Were Amazing… Until The End

Sticking the landing is a big ask for any TV show, and fantasy series tend to have more moving pieces to connect than most. Not all of them are up to the challenge, even the ones that remain generally impressive throughout their runs. And those examples are often more disappointing than fantasy series cancelled too soon or shows that fluctuate in quality. When fans expect more from a story, being handed a subpar ending can sting. In extreme cases, it may even alter audiences’ view of the show in hindsight, impacting its legacy overall.

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That’s certainly something the first entry on this list grapples with, though it hasn’t stopped it from expanding into a larger franchise. It remains worthwhile for the journey, as do the other series featured. There’s no getting around the fact that their final episodes trip before the finish line though. Unfortunately, they’ll be remembered for that as much as they’re remembered for their strengths.

4) The Vampire Diaries

Image via The CW

The Vampire Diaries is a fun fantasy show with staying power, as evidenced by the fact that many fans return to it year after year. While it’s not necessarily a masterpiece, it does precisely what it’s supposed to: it delivers gripping teen drama while offering plenty of supernatural lore and storytelling alongside it. And it’s very good at both, at least for the first handful of seasons. When Nina Dobrev departs, its quality begins to wane — but even then, it finds interesting ways to continue with the remaining characters. Unfortunately, very few of them get the send-offs they deserve in The Vampire Diaries Season 8. Narratives are rushed, some of them are bleaker than they should be, and even Damon and Elena’s happy ending is marred by the latter’s prior absence…and the fact that it doesn’t come together well on-screen. The Vampire Diaries remains an addictive addition to the genre, but those watching it will find themselves frustrated with the ending every time.

3) Once Upon a Time

Image via ABC

Once Upon a Time is one of the more underrated fantasy series on this list, but there’s no denying the ABC show does a great job with its premise. It spins the idea of a town full of trapped fairytale characters into so much more, and it takes viewers on a charming ride with surprising layers. The character work and relationships both contribute to the show’s continued strength, and its balance of darkness and hope also sells it. Unfortunately, its seventh and final season embraces a soft reboot, and it makes for a clunky conclusion. There are some gaping issues plot-wise, which is probably inevitable given that it meddles with time. It also doesn’t land as well emotionally, which is a shame, as Once Upon a Time Season 6 is both satisfying and a better place to wrap the series. It maintained its momentum for six seasons straight…all it had to do was not go for a seventh.

2) Supernatural

For a 15-season series, Supernatural does a surprisingly consistent job of staying great. Even through its dips, it’s a fun show that keeps its dedicated followers engaged with its adventure and humor. It helps that the CW series constantly finds new ways to reinvent itself, even while leaning into familiar formulas and twists. Sam and Dean Winchester — and the bond between the two brothers — is the driving force of Supernatural‘s success. They’re the ones who keep viewers invested through it all, which is perhaps why the finale doesn’t sit so well with everyone. After such a solid run, Dean Winchester deserves a more climactic and gratifying send-off. Castiel also gets the short end of the stick in that regard. Due to pandemic-related production issues, Supernatural also doesn’t get the chance to go all out with its final episode. There are many faces missing from its conclusion, and while that’s not necessarily enough to ruin it, it doesn’t help after its other shortcomings.

1) Game of Thrones

Image via HBO

Game of Thrones has one of the most divisive finales of any fantasy show. And even for those who defend the its choices, Game of Thrones‘ ending is undeniably a step down from its first seven seasons. Season 8 suffers from its shorter run, and it drops the ball on many of its character decisions. Jaime’s regression and Daenerys’ descent into madness could have worked with more build-up. However, Game of Thrones speeds through those developments, making them feel unearned and frustrating as a result. Even its massive fight with the White Walkers — a genuinely well-crafted spectacle — falls short of expectations. It fails to answer many questions surrounding the Night King and his army, and it’s over too easily and quickly. Considering how effectively Game of Thrones weaves its arcs and pays off its decisions in earlier outings, it’s a tragic way to go. Fortunately, it isn’t stopping HBO from making more spinoffs, which, hopefully, will learn from its mistakes.

What’s a fantasy show you felt was great until the very end? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!