Harry Potter Fans Revolt as Ralph Fiennes Suggests Controversial Voldemort Replacement

Ralph Fiennes has a suggestion on who he thinks could make a great Voldemort in the Harry Potter HBO Max series, and fans are not happy about it. Fiennes played Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies and remains the face most people see when they think about the dark wizard. He was the main antagonist throughout the series and it was his final battle with the Boy Wizard that helped wrap up the series with a perfect moment. However, when it comes to the new version coming to HBO Max, Fiennes thinks that the series should take a little different direction for the Voldemort character.

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Fiennes admitted that he was asked at one time to reprise the role, but he has heard nothing since and assumes they are going in a different direction. However, in his appearance on BBC’s The Claudia Winkleman Show, Fiennes said, “I’ll tell you, Tilda Swinton was mentioned somewhere as being a contender, and I think she would be amazing.”

Fans Are Not Happy About Ralph Fiennes Endorsing Tilda Swinton For Voldemort

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To be clear, this was not a Ralph Fiennes suggestion. He was just responding to rumors about the Harry Potter HBO Max casting choices that he had heard and thought it would be an “amazing” choice. That said, fans were not happy to hear him even having that opinion. HBO boss Casey Bloys said that fans shouldn’t believe any rumors, and he said last month that they had cast no one for Voldemort yet and didn’t know who they were going with. That hasn’t stopped fans from raging about it online.

One X user said that they were not happy about the change and wondered if J.K. Rowling hates the idea. They wrote, “Its one thing to race swap Snape..quite another to gender swap the main villian. It changes the entire storyline.”

Its no wonder J.K Rolling hates this…People think its ok to just make a mockery of her work and stories.. This might cross the line..its one thing to race swap Snape..quite another to gender swap the main villian. It changes the entire storyline.. — John (@LovingMIJesus) April 11, 2026

There were also people on X who had a little different outlook and weren’t sure how to take the change. This included one user who agreed no one can really replace Ralph Fiennes, and casting Tilda Swinton “changes everything about how this could feel.”

Can anyone actually replace Ralph Fiennes as Lord Voldemort, or are we about to see a completely different version of the character?

Because Tilda Swinton wouldn’t copy it… she’d reinvent it.

And that changes everything about how this could feel. — Jacinta Marmo (@JacintaMarmo) April 11, 2026

At the same time, there were some fans who had a little more realistic reasons for not wanting Tilda Swinton to play Lord Voldemort. In a Reddit thread, people discussed the changes to the cast and one person agreed that whoever “nails the audition” should earn the role. But they added, “Whoever is playing the character has to play voldy as a man, since he needs to have a kid later with Bellatrix. Gender swapping them both makes it a bit difficult.” This child was noted in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child story.

As mentioned, this started out as fan casting, but it gained enough traction that even Ralph Fiennes thinks it would be interesting, even though many fans hate the idea of changing anything about a character from the books to the screen. That said, don’t expect this to happen. Swinton originally slammed the entire Harry Potter franchise because of her own past negative experience in a boarding school, so it doesn’t sound like something she would take on anyway.

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